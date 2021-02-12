Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.13-0.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $64-65.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.72 million.Radware also updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.13-0.15 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RDWR. Colliers Securities cut Radware from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Radware in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Radware from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of RDWR opened at $26.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 93.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.97. Radware has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $31.96.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $69.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.69 million. Radware had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Radware will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

