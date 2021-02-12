Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.13-0.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $64-65.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.72 million.Radware also updated its Q1 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 0.13-0.15 EPS.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RDWR. Colliers Securities cut Radware from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Radware in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Radware from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.
Shares of RDWR opened at $26.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 93.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.97. Radware has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $31.96.
About Radware
Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.
