Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Radware’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Separately, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Radware in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Get Radware alerts:

Shares of RDWR opened at $26.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.97. Radware has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $31.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.80.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $69.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.69 million. Radware had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Radware will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Radware by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Radware by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Radware by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Radware in the 3rd quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Radware in the 4th quarter valued at about $438,000. 70.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.