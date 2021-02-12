Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:QIFTF) Short Interest Up 550.0% in January

Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:QIFTF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 550.0% from the January 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Quorum Information Technologies stock traded up $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $1.08. 10,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,531. Quorum Information Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.80.

About Quorum Information Technologies

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. The company develops, markets, implements, and supports XSellerator, a dealership management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines key processes across departments in a dealership; and DealerMine CRM, a sales and service customer relationship management system, as well as a set of business development center services.

