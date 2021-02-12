Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:QIFTF) Short Interest Up 550.0% in January

Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:QIFTF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 550.0% from the January 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Quorum Information Technologies stock traded up $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $1.08. 10,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,531. Quorum Information Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.80.
About Quorum Information Technologies
Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for Quorum Information Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quorum Information Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.