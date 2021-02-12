QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $27.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.07% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “QuinStreet Inc, is a provider of online direct marketing and media services. The Company offers online messaging, email broadcasting, search engine marketing, and brand management services. It caters to education, financial services, healthcare, advertising, and tourism sectors. QuinStreet, Inc. also operates web portal which offers comprehensive consumer information service and companion insurance brokerage service to self-directed insurance shoppers. The Company vigilantly manages brand and regulatory compliance using proprietary technologies and staff. It does not support or use spyware, spam, or promotions that cheat customers. QuinStreet Inc. is headquartered in Foster City, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised QuinStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on QuinStreet from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

NASDAQ:QNST opened at $24.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.54. QuinStreet has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.10.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $134.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.83 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QuinStreet will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $87,040.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 241,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,178,079.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $199,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,717,562.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,372 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,740 in the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QNST. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

