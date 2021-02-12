Quark (QRK) Price Hits $0.0120 on Exchanges

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 12th. During the last week, Quark has traded up 22% against the US dollar. Quark has a market capitalization of $3.21 million and $631.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for $0.0120 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Quark

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 268,377,888 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Quark

Quark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

