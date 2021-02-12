QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Stock Price Up 21.5%

Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) shot up 21.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $55.20 and last traded at $54.64. 43,492,633 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 21,163,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.97.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QS. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 25.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuantumScape Corporation develops and commercializes solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

