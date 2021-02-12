Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Raised by Analyst

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for WESCO International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WESCO International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.83 EPS.

Get WESCO International alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WCC. Raymond James lifted their target price on WESCO International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on WESCO International from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wolfe Research raised WESCO International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Stephens initiated coverage on WESCO International in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on WESCO International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WESCO International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.89.

NYSE WCC opened at $76.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $89.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.10). WESCO International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 516.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies; communication and metering devices, and racking systems; and solar modules, connectors, and storage batteries.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.