Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Terreno Realty Co. Increased by KeyCorp (NYSE:TRNO)

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Terreno Realty in a report issued on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.39. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 44.26%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $61.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.29 and a beta of 0.54. Terreno Realty has a 12-month low of $42.12 and a 12-month high of $64.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.04.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRNO. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 2,239.1% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 11.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty during the third quarter valued at $259,000. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

