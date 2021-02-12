Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Lowered by SVB Leerink

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) – Analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nuance Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now anticipates that the software maker will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Nuance Communications’ FY2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NUAN. Zacks Investment Research raised Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush raised their price objective on Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.86.

NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $49.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 492.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Nuance Communications has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $51.62.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $345.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 3,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $129,132.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,139,341.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel David Tempesta sold 102,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $4,284,022.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 531,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,139,957.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 285,180 shares of company stock worth $11,905,712. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Nuance Communications by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nuance Communications by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Nuance Communications by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,743 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nuance Communications by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Nuance Communications by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

