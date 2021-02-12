Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Elevate Credit, Inc. Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ELVT)

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Elevate Credit in a report issued on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Elevate Credit’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.30). Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 5.73%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ELVT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.62.

Shares of Elevate Credit stock opened at $4.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.99. Elevate Credit has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 2.87.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Elevate Credit by 60.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in Elevate Credit in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Elevate Credit in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Elevate Credit by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 13,695 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Elevate Credit in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. 29.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

