Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Edgewell Personal Care Co Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report released on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.79.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

NYSE EPC opened at $33.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $37.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.45 and its 200 day moving average is $31.82.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $451.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.88 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 3.47%. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,126,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,423,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 187,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 15,397 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 274,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,476,000 after purchasing an additional 38,946 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 4,054 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $144,687.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,273 shares in the company, valued at $116,813.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

