Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Fiserv, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fiserv in a report released on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.29. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS.

FISV has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.66.

FISV stock opened at $108.48 on Friday. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $73.50 and a fifty-two week high of $123.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.56 and a 200-day moving average of $105.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $72.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.18, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total value of $236,798.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,988 shares in the company, valued at $912,469.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total value of $2,303,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 270,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,140,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,199,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,913,033 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Fiserv by 46.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

