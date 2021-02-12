Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Equinox Gold Corp. Issued By Cormark (NYSEMKT:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEMKT:EQX) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. Cormark also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EQX. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from $19.25 to $18.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from $22.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.14.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.