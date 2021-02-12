Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Issued By Piper Sandler

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Terreno Realty in a report released on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.42. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.86.

Terreno Realty stock opened at $61.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 51.29 and a beta of 0.54. Terreno Realty has a 1-year low of $42.12 and a 1-year high of $64.24.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 5.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 16,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

