Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for S&P Global Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for S&P Global in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the business services provider will earn $2.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.80. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for S&P Global’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.30 EPS.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SPGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.54.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $339.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $320.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. S&P Global has a 1-year low of $186.05 and a 1-year high of $379.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $2,376,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares in the company, valued at $49,472,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.7% during the third quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 6.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

