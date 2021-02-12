Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Masco Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:MAS)

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Masco in a report released on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Masco’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Masco’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

MAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Masco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.55.

Shares of MAS opened at $55.01 on Thursday. Masco has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $60.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $657,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Masco by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Masco by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 44,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 284,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,607,000 after purchasing an additional 98,083 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,588,550.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,138,605.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $428,039.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,475 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,319.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Masco’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

Masco announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

