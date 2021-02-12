Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fidelity National Information Services in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the information technology services provider will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.39. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.31 EPS.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

FIS has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.66.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $135.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.79. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $91.68 and a twelve month high of $158.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.86 billion, a PE ratio of -750.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $4,097,343.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,197.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIS. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 628.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 990.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.