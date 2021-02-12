Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Mattel in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.34). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mattel’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mattel from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.97.

NASDAQ MAT opened at $18.09 on Friday. Mattel has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $19.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,809.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. Mattel had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Mattel in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Mattel by 160.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Mattel by 56.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Mattel by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mattel during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

