Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for 2U, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:TWOU)

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of 2U in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 7th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.60). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for 2U’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.97) EPS.

Get 2U alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TWOU. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of 2U from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 2U in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.08.

Shares of 2U stock opened at $49.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. 2U has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $50.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.10.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.36. 2U had a negative net margin of 30.92% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%.

In other 2U news, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $162,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,697,912.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark Chernis sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $895,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,330,931.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,292 shares of company stock valued at $2,986,902 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in 2U during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in 2U by 2,978.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in 2U during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 2U during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of 2U during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.