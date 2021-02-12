Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Sealed Air Co. Issued By Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Sealed Air in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Tiano now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.70. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Sealed Air’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 453.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Sealed Air from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.92.

Sealed Air stock opened at $43.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. Sealed Air has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $47.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth about $466,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,834,000 after purchasing an additional 553,978 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

