Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Healthcare Services Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HCSG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

NASDAQ HCSG opened at $31.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.14. Healthcare Services Group has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $35.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $423.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.28 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 527.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000.

In related news, COO Andrew Kush sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,825.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.2062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is 94.25%.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

