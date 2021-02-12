Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for CT Real Estate Investment Issued By Desjardins (TSE:CRT)

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for CT Real Estate Investment in a report issued on Tuesday, February 9th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for CT Real Estate Investment’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

