Puretech Health Llc Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $118,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,406,564 shares in the company, valued at $283,974,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $117.81 on Friday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.62 and a 12 month high of $146.97. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -58.61 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.23.

Several research firms have issued reports on KRTX. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Karuna Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRTX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 60.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 27,392 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $50,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $703,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric disorders and pain. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, Alzheimer's, and pain, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

