Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PUMSY. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Puma in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Puma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of PUMSY stock opened at $10.38 on Thursday. Puma has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $11.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.52.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

