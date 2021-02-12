Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stake Raised by BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Prudential Financial makes up 1.6% of BancorpSouth Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $10,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,118,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,120,000 after purchasing an additional 352,374 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,648,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,245,000 after purchasing an additional 527,368 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,127,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,165,000 after purchasing an additional 138,567 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,132,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,971,000 after purchasing an additional 13,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 220.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,422,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,454,000 after purchasing an additional 978,919 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.85.

Shares of NYSE PRU traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.20. The company had a trading volume of 32,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,173. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $97.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -226.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.64%.

In other Prudential Financial news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $80,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

