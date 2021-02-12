Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,449 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Prudential Financial worth $18,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 104.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $80,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $80,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $81.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $97.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.36. The stock has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.64%.

PRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.85.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

