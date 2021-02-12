Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Announces Earnings Results

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prothena had a negative net margin of 13,615.75% and a negative return on equity of 41.97%.

PRTA traded up $2.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.23. 16,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,371. The firm has a market cap of $727.76 million, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.19 and its 200 day moving average is $12.21. Prothena has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $16.25.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Prothena from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Prothena from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Prothena from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Prothena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

