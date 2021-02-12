ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.00

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $4.97, with a volume of 7899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PBSFY shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

