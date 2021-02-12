ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,860,000 shares, an increase of 168.1% from the January 14th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,312,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ TQQQ traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $107.49. 160,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,370,016. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $109.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.37.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

