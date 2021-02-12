ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.07

ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.07 and last traded at $17.09, with a volume of 66001 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.17.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.24.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 19.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,318,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,081,000 after acquiring an additional 852,513 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 5.8% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,500,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,811,000 after acquiring an additional 137,742 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 12.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,099,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,669,000 after buying an additional 230,609 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter worth $24,858,000. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,845,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

