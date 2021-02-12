Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Major Shareholder Sells $353,383.77 in Stock

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) major shareholder Harold Albert sold 312,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total transaction of $353,383.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

PFIE stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.18. 553,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,327. The company has a market cap of $56.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.83. Profire Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $1.55.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Profire Energy had a negative net margin of 15.82% and a negative return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Profire Energy, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,377,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,853,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 833,500 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 428,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,010,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.29% of the company’s stock.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner and combustion management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex heated appliances; and safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, flame arrestor housings, and other combustion related equipment.

