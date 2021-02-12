ProBility Media Co. (OTCMKTS:PBYA) Short Interest Up 200.0% in January

ProBility Media Co. (OTCMKTS:PBYA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the January 14th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 241,812,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PBYA opened at $0.00 on Friday. ProBility Media has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.

ProBility Media Company Profile

ProBility Media Corporation provides compliance and e-learning solutions worldwide. The company offers technical codes and standards, training materials, work place guides, online e-learning, and testing and certifications services; technical professionals with the information required to design products and construct and complete engineering projects; and content on engineering and technical standards, codes, specifications, handbooks, reference books, journals, and other scientific and technical documents for engineering projects.

