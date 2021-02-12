ProBility Media Co. (OTCMKTS:PBYA) Short Interest Up 200.0% in January

ProBility Media Co. (OTCMKTS:PBYA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the January 14th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 241,812,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:PBYA opened at $0.00 on Friday. ProBility Media has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.
ProBility Media Company Profile
Read More: What are retained earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for ProBility Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProBility Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.