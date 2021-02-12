Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Invests $200,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000.

IWF stock opened at $253.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $243.50 and its 200 day moving average is $226.74. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $254.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

