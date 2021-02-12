Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Increases Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 525.0% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 625 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 997,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 42,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.79.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock opened at $70.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.04. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $72.10. The company has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.04 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.7175 per share. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.23%.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

