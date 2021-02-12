Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Purchased by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 18,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 7,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

PFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $54.05 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.31 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.14%.

In other news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 19,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $977,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,664 shares of company stock valued at $1,535,510. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

