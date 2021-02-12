Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Value Fund boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,118,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $423,543,000 after acquiring an additional 673,852 shares in the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $283.69 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.01 and a 12-month high of $299.42. The company has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.38 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $240.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.33.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $505,294.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at $329,070.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total transaction of $764,748.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,648,614.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 271,613 shares of company stock valued at $60,652,948. 3.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TDOC. Robert W. Baird raised Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.39.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.