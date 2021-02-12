Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 868 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 111.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICF. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 487,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,251,000 after purchasing an additional 236,680 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 356,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,941,000 after purchasing an additional 193,370 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 362,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,523,000 after purchasing an additional 180,009 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 222,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,003,000 after purchasing an additional 105,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 174,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,375,000 after purchasing an additional 87,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

ICF opened at $56.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.66. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $88.40 and a 1-year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Article: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.