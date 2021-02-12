Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 193.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 73.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SKT stock opened at $14.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -363.16 and a beta of 2.10. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $20.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.1775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

SKT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Compass Point upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.91.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

