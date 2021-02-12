Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PFBC shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Preferred Bank from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Preferred Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

NASDAQ:PFBC traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.71. 4,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,892. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.60 and its 200-day moving average is $40.66. The stock has a market cap of $778.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Preferred Bank has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $63.41.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.20. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 30.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFBC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,888,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 342.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

