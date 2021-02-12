Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Trading 5.1% Higher

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) shares traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.48 and last traded at $8.28. 583,407 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 429,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.88.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jonestrading began coverage on Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Preferred Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.
The company has a market capitalization of $405.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.92.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,523,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,074,000 after buying an additional 332,213 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 3,461.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 802,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 779,588 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 9.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 700,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,783,000 after buying an additional 62,255 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 3,111.8% during the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 382,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 370,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 177,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 7,187 shares in the last quarter. 54.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS)
Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.
