Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Trading 5.1% Higher

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) shares traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.48 and last traded at $8.28. 583,407 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 429,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.88.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jonestrading began coverage on Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Preferred Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $405.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.92.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.03). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,523,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,074,000 after buying an additional 332,213 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 3,461.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 802,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 779,588 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 9.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 700,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,783,000 after buying an additional 62,255 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 3,111.8% during the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 382,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 370,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 177,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 7,187 shares in the last quarter. 54.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS)

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

