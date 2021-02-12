Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported C($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($2.90) by C$0.16, reports. The business had revenue of C$201.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$199.43 million.

TSE:PD opened at C$28.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$394.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$26.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.22. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of C$7.80 and a 1-year high of C$39.20.

PD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$1.10 to C$1.20 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Precision Drilling presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.16.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

