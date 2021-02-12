PPHE Hotel Group Limited (PPH.L) (LON:PPH) Shares Gap Down to $1,350.00

PPHE Hotel Group Limited (PPH.L) (LON:PPH)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,350.00, but opened at $1,300.00. PPHE Hotel Group Limited (PPH.L) shares last traded at $1,320.00, with a volume of 3,653 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PPH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PPHE Hotel Group Limited (PPH.L) from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on PPHE Hotel Group Limited (PPH.L) from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,625 ($21.23) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,358.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,172.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £574.28 million and a P/E ratio of -164.63.

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in Netherlands, Germany and Hungary, Croatia, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

