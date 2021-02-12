Poseidon Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $609,126.00 (QQQ)

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 12th. In the last week, Poseidon Network has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. Poseidon Network has a total market capitalization of $63.59 million and approximately $609,126.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Poseidon Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0289 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.17 or 0.00077631 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000111 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000201 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Poseidon Network Profile

Poseidon Network is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,202,875,408 coins. The Reddit community for Poseidon Network is https://reddit.com/r/QQQ_Poseidon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Poseidon Network’s official website is poseidon.network . Poseidon Network’s official message board is medium.com/poseidonnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Products of the Poseidon Network are positioned as a worldwide decentralized P2P infrastructure, including: Decentralized CDN, Distributed Storage, Distributed Content Delivering, TEE…etc. The POSEIDON NETWORK is the world's first CDN hybrid blockchain application platform, which is built on the concept of Internet of Things.The Poseidon Network runs on a dual-token system: Security token – PSD, and utility token – QQQ. The PSD token is anchored to the real value of POSEIDON NETWORK mainnet including all of the devices – NAS, desktops, mobiles, IoTs…etc – and network resources – bandwidth, storage, computations…etc. If you own PSD token, you own some duty and rights to the mainnet, likewise, legal citizen in the world of Poseidon Network. It means that, you have the right to vote or, even more, amend the law, which are smart contracts in this case, on governance layer. The QQQ is the utility token of the Poseidon Network platform. “

Poseidon Network Coin Trading

Poseidon Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poseidon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poseidon Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Poseidon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

