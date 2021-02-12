Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decrease of 89.7% from the January 14th total of 143,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 787,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of POAHY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.29. 429,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,236. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.38. Porsche Automobil has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $7.39.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Porsche Automobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Porsche Automobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

