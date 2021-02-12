Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Porch Group Inc. provides the vertical software platform for the home. It offer software and services to home services companies such as home inspectors, moving companies, real estate agencies, utility companies and warranty companies. It also provides a moving concierge service to homebuyers, includes insurance, moving, security, TV/internet and home repair. Porch Group Inc., formerly known as PropTech Acquisition Corporation, is based in Seattle. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PRCH. Benchmark began coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Porch Group from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Porch Group stock opened at $22.76 on Wednesday. Porch Group has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $24.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRCH. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Porch Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,705,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Porch Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,568,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Porch Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,328,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Porch Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $714,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Porch Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform for home service companies. It provides moving concierge services that helps homebuyers to save time and make decisions on critical services, including insurance, moving, security, TV/internet, home repair and improvement, and others. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

