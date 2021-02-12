Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Down 5.9%

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)’s share price dropped 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $328.81 and last traded at $329.89. Approximately 958,315 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 182% from the average daily volume of 339,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $350.54.

POOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.67.

The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $366.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pool by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,935,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pool (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

