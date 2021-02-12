Polis (POLIS) Price Down 29% Over Last 7 Days

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Polis token can now be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00001069 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Polis has traded down 29% against the dollar. Polis has a total market capitalization of $5.02 million and $34,963.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polis Token Profile

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 tokens. The official website for Polis is polispay.org . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Token Trading

Polis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

