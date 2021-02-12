PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Now Covered by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on PLBY Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Shares of PLBY opened at $12.98 on Thursday. PLBY Group has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $14.94.

