Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PLTK. UBS Group assumed coverage on Playtika in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Playtika in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Playtika in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Playtika in a report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Playtika in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.30.

NASDAQ PLTK opened at $33.70 on Tuesday. Playtika has a 1-year low of $28.51 and a 1-year high of $36.06.

In other Playtika news, major shareholder Frontier Ltd Alpha sold 61,406,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,975,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corporation develops mobile games worldwide. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

