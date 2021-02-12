Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) Trading Up 7.2%

Shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) were up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.22 and last traded at $5.03. Approximately 3,491,602 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 2,087,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.66 million, a P/E ratio of -30.44 and a beta of 2.31.
Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.
About Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG)
Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, copper, and nickel deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the North Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.
