Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) Trading Up 7.2%

Shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) were up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.22 and last traded at $5.03. Approximately 3,491,602 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 2,087,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.66 million, a P/E ratio of -30.44 and a beta of 2.31.

Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Platinum Group Metals stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, copper, and nickel deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the North Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

